Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks Recalled For Allergens

Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks are being recalled because they may contain the allergens egg and soy that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to or is sensitive to those ingredients could have a serious reaction if the eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Rich Products of Buffalo, New York.

Fifteen cases of this product are included in this recall. They were distributed to Sam’s Club retail stores in the states of Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The recalled product is Member’s Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks that are packaged in a cardboard box. The net weight is five pounds. The best if used by date on the side panel is 12/28/2024 and the UPC number, that is printed on the back of the package, is 078742226880.

The recall was triggered when the company found that an incorrect raw material was used when the product was being made. That introduced soy and egg into the product. Egg and soy do not appear in the ingredient listing and there is no allergen statement.

If you bought this product and are allergic to egg and/or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the mozzarella sticks away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.