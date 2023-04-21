M&M Food Market Angus Beef Burgers Recalled For Wheat

by

M&M Food Market Angus Beef Burgers are being recalled in Canada because they contain wheat, that contains gluten, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Cardinal Meat Specialists Ltd.

The recalled product was sold nationally in Canada at the retail level. It is M&M Food Market Angus Beef Burgers that are packaged in 852 gram containers. The code on the product label is 210 2, and the UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 61815 01473 8. A picture of the product was not provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume wheat, or gluten, for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the burgers away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Allergies to food can manifest at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. Symptoms of a wheat allergy include hives, skin rash, stuffy nose, sneezing, headaches, nausea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea.