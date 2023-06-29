Mott’s No Sugar Added Applesauce Recalled For Patulin

by

Mott’s No Sugar Added Applesauce is being recalled for elevated patulin levels. Patulin is a mycotoxin that is viewed as a natural contaminant in apples. Mycotoxins are carcinogenic and can damage the kidneys, lungs, and brain, but only with prolonged and sustained consumption. It accumulates with the appearance of blue mold. Pasteurization does not eliminate patulin. Because children frequently consume applesauce, and they are more susceptible to toxins, the tolerated patulin level in applesauce is set according to their smaller bodies.

Because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page instead of the regular recall page, there is no information about any possible adverse events.

The recalled product is Mott’s No Sugar Added Applesauce that is sold in 3.9 ounce six packs. Individual units are packaged in plastic cups and in a cardboard sleeve of 6 cups with 12 sleeves to a case. The retail unit UPC number is 14800000078 and the case label UPC number is 10014800000075. For code 042123. LYtt:tt the Best By date is AUG 13 24, and for code 042223LYttt:tt the Best By date is AUG 14 24.

This applesauce was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin; and Bermuda and the Dominican Republic.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You throw it away in a sealed container inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.