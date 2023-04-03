Nelson’s Chocofellar Candy Bar Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts candy bar is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, may have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Nelson’s Chocofellar.

The recalled product was sold in British Columbia at the retail level. It is Nelson’s Chocofellar 60% Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts candy bar that is packaged in a 78 gram foil and paper wrapper that is pink. The UPC number that is printed on the item label is 7 27908 44645 6, and the code on the product is DH0111238. No best by information was provided in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation is being conducted. If more recalls are needed, they will be posted on the CFIA web site.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.