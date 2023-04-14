Nelsons’ Chocofellar Dark Chocolate Candies Recalled For Milk

by

Nelsons’ Chocofellar Dark Chocolate Candies are being recalled in Canada because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these candies. This is an expansion of two previous recalls: one for 60% Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts, and one for Dark Chocolate Bars. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Nelson’s Chocofellar.

These recalled products were sold in British Columbia at the retail level and were also sold online. They are all Nelson’s Chocofellar brand, and all codes where milk is not declared on the label are included in the recall. You can see pictures of the recalled items at the CFIA web page.

The recalled products are: Solid Dark Chocolate in 48 gram packages with UPC number 7 27908 44642 5; 60% Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts in 78 gram containers with UPC number 7 27908 44645 6; 60% Dark Chocolate with Roasted Almonds in 78 gram packages with UPC number 7 27908 44646 3; 60% Dark Chocolate in 48 gram packages with UPC number 7 27908 44642 5; and Flat Truffled Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny in 95 gram packages with UPC number 7 27908 44623 4.

also recalled are Flat Truffled Dark Chocolate Santa in 95 gram containers with UPC number 7 27908 44623 4; Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny in 110 gram containers with UPC number 7 27908 44634 0; Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny in 150 gram containers with UPC number 7 27908 44635 7; Dark Chocolate Hollow Easter Bunny in 200 gram containers with UPC number 7 27908 44636 4; and finally Dark Chocolate Hollow Eater Bunny in 300 gram containers with UPC number 7 27908 44637 1.

If you bought any of these Nelson’s Chocofellar Dark Chocolate candies and are allergic to milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.