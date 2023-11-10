Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps Recalled For Milk

by

Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Frito-Lay.

The recall was triggered when the company found that caramel seasoned crisps were unintentionally included in the Chickpea Veggie Crisps bags. The recall is a result of an investigation following a consumer complaint.

The recalled product is Off the Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps that are packaged in 6.25 ounce bags. The snacks were available for purchase from September 13, 2023. This product was distributed to retail stores in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. It was also sold through e-commerce. No other Off the Eaten Path products, flavors, sizes, or variety packs are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.