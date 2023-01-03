Olivia & Leo Dark Almond Bark Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Olivia & Leo Dark Almond Bark is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or is sensitive to that ingredient, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this candy. The recalling firm is Olivia & Leo Gourmet Treats.

The recalled product is Olivia & Leo Dark 55% Cacao Almond Bark that is packaged in 120 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 28634 07609 5 and the code on the product is BB: 16 JL 2023. The lot number is 2321. The chocolate was sold nationally at the retail level. The recall was triggered by the company.

If you bought this Olivia & Leo Dark Almond Bark candy bar with that UPC number and codes, and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the bar away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Food allergies can start any time during the life span with no warning Most people outgrow lactose intolerance, but not everyone does. If you have any symptoms of food allergies, see your doctor.