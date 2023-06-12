Onion Powder Recalled For Possible Salmonella Contamination

by

Onion powder is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Page web site, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Olam Food Ingredients of Firebaugh, California.

The product was shipped to Canada, Arkansas, and Illinois. It is Onion Powder Premium, packaged in 44.9 and 50 pound fiber bags. This product is sold as a bulk ingredient. About 42,674 pounds of this powder are included in this recall. The lot numbers for this item are 2271957A00, 2234957A04, 2278953A09, and 2237953A16.

If you purchased this item with those lot numbers, do not sell it, serve it to customers, or eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning usually start 12 to 72 hours after eating food contaminated with this bacteria. Most people suffer from fever, chills, headache, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Even after full recovery, some patients can experience long term health complications, including reactive arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, and high blood pressure.