ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Oats Recalled For Undeclared Milk

ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Oats are being recalled for milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these muffins. The recalling firm is ONO LLC of San Diego, California.

The recalled product is ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats that is packaged in 2.75 containers. The lot number for this item is 11923 that is printed on the back. An expiration date of 4/29/24 is stamped on the side of the package.

They were distributed nationwide in retail stores including Target and Vitamin Shoppe locations. The oats were also distributed through mail order from the website Eat Overnight Oats. No other ONO flavor with this lot number or expiration date is affected by this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Milk also makes this product non vegan. The company discovered that the problem was caused by an accidental ingredient mix up by the co packing facility.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the oats away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.