Orgain Organic Protein & Superfoods Powder Recalled For Sesame

Orgain Organic Protein & Superfoods Powder in chocolate fudge flavor that was exclusively sold at Costco stores is being recalled because it contains sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. The flavor of the recalled dietary supplement is Creamy Chocolate Fudge. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No incidents or illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with this issue. The risk is limited only to consumers with a sesame allergy or sensitivity. The recalling firm is Orgain Organic.

The recalled product is Orgain Organic Protein & Superfoods Powder – Creamy Chocolate Fudge with Probiotics. It is packaged in a 42.3 ounce (2.64 pound) white plastic bottle. It was sold at Costco stores between September 8 and September 28, 2023. No other Orgain products, flavors, or code dates are affected by this recall. A co-manufacturer inadvertently used sesame in a limited production of this product.

The Costco stores that carried this product are in these states: Alabama, Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and also in Washington, D.C. It was not sold from Costco’s e-commerce site.

The code information is stamped on the bottom of the bottle. Only the following lot number/expiration date pairs are included in this recall. They are: Lot number 3212 EL 14 and expiration date 7/31/2025; Lot number 3213 EL 14 and expiration date 8/1/2025; Lot number 3214 EL 14 and expiration date 8/2/2025; and Lot number 3228 EL 14 and expiration date 8/16/2025. The Costco number for this item is 1502205.

If you purchased this Orgain Organic Protein & Superfoods Powder – Creamy Chocolate Fudge with Probiotics product with one of those lot number/expiration date pairs, and are allergic to sesame, do not consume it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the Costco store where you bought it for a full refund.