Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars Recalled For Milk

Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is lactose intolerant, as well as anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to milk, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc.

The recall is for 6 count packages of Outshine No Sugar Added Strawberry Fruit Bars with batch numbers LLA317822 and LLA317922. The best by date for this product is September 30, 2024. The batch code is on the bottom of the package. The UPC number for this product is 041548312606. It is also printed on the bottom of the package.

The bars were sold to three retail stores in these states: Kroger in Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky; ShopRite in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Delaware, and New Jersey; and WalMart in Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, Alabama, and Louisiana.

The bars may contain trace amounts of milk. The company thinks that a faulty valve allowed trace amounts of milk to be introduced into the product.

If you purchased this item and you cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.