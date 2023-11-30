PandaEar Stainless Steel Cups Recalled For Lead Contamination

by

PandaEar Stainless Steel Cups are being recalled because they violate the federal lead content ban. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is PandaEar of Lake Dallas, Texas. The cups were manufactured in China.

Lead is a heavy metal that can cause serious health problems. Symptoms of acute lead poisoning include irritability, weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, vomiting, and constipation. With exposure over time, lead can cause developmental delays, learning difficulties, and hearing loss. There is no safe level of lead consumption.

The recalled products are the 8 ounce models of PandaEar Stainless Steel Toddler Cups that are sold in sets of two. The cup color combinations are pink and gray or blue and gray with metal tops and matching silicone straws. There are no exterior markings on the cups. They were sold online exclusively at Amazon from May 2023 to August 2023 for about $12.00.

If you purchased these cups, take them away from your children immediately. Stop using them and contact PandaEar for a full refund. PandaEar and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers of these PandaEar Stainless Steel Cups and telling them about this issue.

If your child used these cups and has been experiencing the symptoms of acute lead poisoning, see your doctor.