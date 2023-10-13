Paradise Flavors Ice Cream Bars Recalled For Allergens

by

Paradise Flavors Ice Cream Bars are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, tree nuts (chestnuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, cashews), wheat, soy, milk, and color additives ( FD&C blue #1, blue #2, red #3, red #5, red #6, red #40, yellow #5 yellow #6, and yellow #8) that are not declared ons the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, including people who have celiac disease and lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Paradise Flavors of Marathon, Florida.

The ice cream bars were sold in Monroe County, Florida in retailer stores including convenience stores, gas stations, resorts, and restaurants, and well as the Paradise Flavors store in Marathon. The recalled products have the Paradise Flavors brand name on the 4 ounce plastic pouches. Freezers that hold these products also have the Paradise Flavors logo stickers in retail stores located between Key Largo, Florida to Key West, Florida.

You can see the long list of recalled products along with the undeclared respective allergens and undeclared colors additives at the FDA web site. The recalled products are all Paradise Flavors ice cream. The products include Butter Pecan, Strawberries and Cream, Key Lime Creamcycle, Chocolate Raspberry Cake/Sancito, Pina Colada, Sweet Corn, Mint Chocolate Chip, Dulce de Leech, Passion Fruit Deluxe, Cotton Candy, and Magnum, among others.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services inspected the facility and told the company that the product labels didn’t declared allergens. That triggered this recall.

If you bought any of these Paradise Flavors ice cream bars and are allergic to the ingredients named above, you can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase or to the Paradise Flavors store at 9601 Overseas Highway in Marathon, Florida.