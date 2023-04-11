Plantein Plant Based Schnitzels Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Plantein Plant Based Schnitzels are being recalled in Canada because they may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

These products were sold in British Columbia and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. The recalled products include Plantein Plant Based Schnitzels that are packaged in 300 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6 70834 00251 0. All best before dates up to and including 2024 JA 04 (January 4, 2024) are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Plantein Plant Based Schnitzels that are packaged in 6 kilogram containers. The UPC number for that product is 10670834007512, and all best before dates up to and including 04/01/2024 are included in this recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recall was triggered by CFIA test results. If more recalls are issued, they will be posted at the CFIA web site.

If you bought these items and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.