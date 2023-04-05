President’s Choice Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Recalled

by

President’s Choice Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad is being recalled in Canada because it contains the ingredients egg, mustard, and milk that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Loblaw Companies Limited.

The recalled product was sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan at the retail level. It is Presidents Choice Chopped Sesame Wonton Salad Kit that is packaged in 347 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 60383 02315 7. The lot code for this item is B083011. And the best by date is 2023 AL 09 (April 09, 2023). No pictures of this product were provided at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recall web site.

If you bought this product and are allergic to egg, mustard, or milk, or are lactose intolerant, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.