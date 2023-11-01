President’s Choice White Sliced Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria

by

President’s Choice White Sliced Mushrooms are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Loblaw Companies Ltd.

The recalled product was sold to the general public at the retail level, to industry, hostels, restaurants, and institutions, and were warehoused in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. They may also have been sold in other provinces and territories.

The recalled product is President’s Choice White Sliced Mushrooms that are packaged in 454 gram boxes with a clear plastic overlay. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0 60383 05934 7, and the code on the item is 2023 OC 30 CM.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them bak to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Then clean your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at temperatures below 40°F, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these mushrooms and after cleaning.

If you ate these mushrooms, especially if you ate them raw, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.