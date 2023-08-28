Public Health Alert For ShopRite Bowl & Basket Chicken Noodle Soup

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for ShopRite Bowl & Basket Chicken Noodle Soup because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this soup. The recalling firm is ShopRite. The product labeled as Chicken Noodle Soup may actually contain Italian-wedding style soup, which is made with milk.

A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase. The fresh, fully cooked, ready to eat Italian-style wedding soup is labeled as chicken noodle soup. The soup was produced on August 8, 2023. The recalled product is ShopRite Bowl & Basket Chicken Noodle Soup that is packaged in 20 ounce plastic cups. The best if used by date that is stamped on the label is 9/23/23.

The soup has the establishment number EST. P-18468 that is stamped on the label inside the USDA mark of inspection. The soup was shipped to retail locations in these states: New Jersey and New York. A retail store employee found soups labeled as chicken noodle and Italian-stylw wedding soup in the same shipping box, and that triggered the recall.

Even though this ShopRite Bowl & Basket Chicken Noodle Soup is no longer available for sale, consumers probably have it in their homes. Please check your pantry to see if you have this product. If you do, and you cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.