Public Health Alert For Signature Select Breakfast Bowl Products

A public health alert has been issued for Signature Select Breakfast Bowl products because the USDA is concerned that the products were subject to temperature abuse during storage at a distribution center. This may have resulted the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens. A food recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for consumers to purchase. No illnesses have been reported.

The products are all Signature Select brand. You can see labels of these items at the USDA web site. They include:

7 ounce cardboard box packages containing BREAKFAST BOWL SAUSAGE POTATOES, EGGS, SAUSAGE & CHEDDAR CHEESE with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011322, and UPC number 21130 18044.

7 ounce cardboard box packages containing BREAKFAST BOWL BACON POTATOES, EGGS, BACON & CHEDDAR CHEESE”with a best if used by date of JAN 16 24, lot code S016331, and UPC number 21130 18043.

7 ounce cardboard box packages containing BREAKFAST BOWL MEAT LOVERS POTATOES, EGGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SAUSAGE & BACON with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011322, and UPC number 21130 18042.

7 ounce cardboard box packages containing BREAKFAST BOWL SAUSAGE & GRAVY POTATOES, COUNTRY STYLE GRAVY, EGGS, SAUSAGE & CHEDDAR CHEESE”with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011331, and UPC number 21130 18045.

These items have the establishment number EST 45210 on the top panel of the cardboard box. They were shipped to Albertsons Companies retail locations in northern California and northern Nevada. They were available for purchase at these Albertsons companies stores: Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway and Vons.

A customer of the producing establishment notified FSIS that they stored the product in an unrefrigerated areas. The product was held at an incorrect temperature, according to FSIS, then shipped into commerce. All inventory on store shelves has been removed and destroyed.

If you purchased any of these Signature Select Breakfast Bowl products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly. Some pathogens produce toxins as they grow that are not destroyed by heat. You can throw the product away or take it back to the store.