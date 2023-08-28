Public Health Alert For Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken

by

A public health alert has been issued for Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken by the USDA because it may contain milk, soy, and wheat, three of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Wegman’s Food Markets.

The marinade in the products may contain the allergens. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase, but consumers likely still have these products in their freezers or refrigerators.

The raw, Jamaican Jerk-style chicken products were produced on August 16, 2023. The recalled products include 1 pound vacuum-packaged packages that contain Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken Thighs with a use by date of 9/6/23. Also recalled is one pound vacuum-packaged packages that contain Wegmans Jamaican Jerk Style Chicken Breast Cutlets that have a use by date of 9/6/23.

Thee items have the establishment number EST. P-7567 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail stores in these states: Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the company notified the USDA that an equipment malfunction may have led to cross-contamination with milk, soy, and wheat. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the USDA web site.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ homes. Please check your freezer and refrigerator to see if you bought these products. If you do, and you cannot consume milk, soy, and/or wheat, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.