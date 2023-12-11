Public Health Alert For Whole Foods Birria Beef Soup with Hominy

by

A public health alert has been issued for Whole Foods Birria Beef Soup with Hominy because it may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The issue is that the product that is labeled as birria-inspired beef soup can actually contain plant-based chicken noodle soup, which is made with sesame. A recall was not requested because these items are no longer available in stores.

The ready to eat product was produced on November 18, 2023. The recalled item is 24 ounce plastic cups that are labeled Whole Foods Market Birria-Inspired Beef Soup with Hominy. The use by date for this soup is 01/02/24. And the lot code on the label is 11183. The top of the plastic cups may be labeled “WHOLE FOODS MARKET KITCHENS Plant-Based Chicken Noodle Soup MADE WITH PLANT-BASED PROTEIN. DOES NOT CONTAIN CHICKEN.”

This soup has the establishment number “EST. 18235” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold in these states: Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

The recall was triggered when a store employee identified a case of the Chicken Noodle Soup as having the correct top label but incorrect front and back labels that are for the beef soup.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Please check to see if you have this product. If you did buy Whole Foods Birria Beef Soup with Hominy and cannot consume sesame for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.