Publix and Fresh Express Spinach Recalled For Possible Listeria

Publix and Fresh Express Spinach are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Fresh Express.

The spinach products were distributed to retailers in these states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The recalled products include Fresh Express Spinach that is packaged in 8 ounce bags. The UPC number is 0 71279 13204 4, the bag code is G332, and the use by date is December 15, 2023. This product was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

Also recalled is Publix Spinach that is packaged in 9 ounce bags. The UPC number for this product is 0 41415 00886 1, the bag code is G332, and the expiration date is December 14, 2023. This product was sold in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The product codes are on the front of the packages below the use by dates. You can see pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture found Listeria monocytogenes in a single randomly selected package of spinach.

If you bought these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook the spinach first. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take the spinach back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach in one gallon of warm water after you discard the spinach. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long the incubation period can be. If you do get sick, see your doctor.