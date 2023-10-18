Quaker Pancake with Whole Grain Oats Mix Recalled For Soy

by

Quaker Pancake with Whole Grain Oats Mix is being recalled in Puerto Rico because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is PepsiCo Caribbean, Inc. of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in that U.S. territory starting on July 3, 2023. The recalled product is Quaker Pancakes with Whole Grain Oats, that is a mix used to prepare pancakes. The product is packaged in a 15.97 ounce box. The UPC number 7 501761 848267 is stamped on the product label. and the best before dates and codes for this product are: APR 24 HAB101 MFG APR2123, JUN 24 HAB201 MFG JUN0823, ABR 24 HAB101 MFG ABR2123, and JUN24 HABB201 MFG JUN0823.

The recalled product is Pancakes con Avena de Grano Entero – Mezcla

para preparar panqueques. You can see the Spanish translation of this recall notice here.

PepsiCo Caribbean discovered that the soy containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The error was caused by mislabeling the product.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat it. You can throw the pancake mix away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.