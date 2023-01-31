Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken Gnocchi Soup Recalled For Egg

by

Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken Gnocchi Soup is being recalled because it contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to egg who eats this product could have a serious allergic reaction. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this soup. The recalling firm is Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc.

The problem is the soup is labeled as Chicken and Gnocchi, but actually contains vegetable minestrone, which contains egg. The minestrone is dark red.

The recalled product is Rao’s Slow Simmered Chicken Gnocchi Soup that is packaged in 16 ounce, clear glass jars. The code on the top of the jar is Best By NOV 15 2024 EST 251 Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015. Only soup with the code date 2320 MDV 046030Z009 is included in this recall.

The recalled jars of soup were sold in these states from December 8, 2022 to January 27, 2023: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

If you purchased this product with those code numbers and are allergic to egg, do not eat it. You can throw the soup away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.