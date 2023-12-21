Recall of Herold’s Salads and Salsas For Possible Listeria Expands

by

The recall of Herold’s Salads for possible Listeria Monocytogenes has been expanded to include more products and more outlets where the salads were sold. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Herold’s Salads of Cleveland, Ohio.

You can see the long list of recalled products along with the expiration dates at the FDA web site. They include Pasta Potpourri, Poppyseed Pasta, Corky and Lenny’s Potato Salad, Fireland’s Potato Salad, Southern Macaroni Salad, Original Crab Dip, Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Lemon Spring Rotini, Greek Gemelli Pasta Salad, Diced Cucumber Salad, Amish Wedding Amish Macaroni, Cleveland’s Own Macaroni Salad, Southern Potato Salad, Santa Fe Pasta Salad, and Amish Potato Salad, among others. You can see pictures of some of product labels at the FDA web site.

The salads were sold at stores in Ohio, including Albert’s Fresh Market on Main Street in Grafton, EZGO FOOD MART on North State Street in Painsville, Dave’s Supermarket on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights, Randles Cheese on County Road 207 in Millersburg, and McConnell Meats on State Route 58 in Oberlin, among others.

These products may have been repackaged in different sizes. Check with the store where you bought these items to see if they are included in this recall.

If you did buy any of the salads, salsas, or dips, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you discard the salads. And if you did eat any, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.