Herold’s Potato Salad, Salsa, Macaroni Salads Recalled For Listeria

Herold’s Potato Salad, Salsa, and Macaroni Salads are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Herold’s Salads of Cleveland, Ohio.

The assorted deli salads were sold in various locations in Ohio. You can see the stores, addresses, and cities where the salads were sold at the FDA web site.

The recalled products are assorted deli salads in various sizes. The salads and salsa may have been repackaged in a variety of sizes depending on where they were sold. Please ask your grocer if the products you bought are included in this recall. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recalled products are:

Southern Potato Salad Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024

Original Potato Salad Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024

Original Potato Salad with Egg Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024

Rotini Garden Medley Best Before: 1/14/2024-1/16/2024

Greek Orzo Best Before: 1/14/2024

Black Bean and Corn Salsa Best Before: 01/14/2024

Fireland Deli Potato Salad Best Before: 01/26/2024

Amish Macaroni Salad Best Before: 01/17/2024

Amish Potato Salad Best Before: 01/17/2024

Original Macaroni Salad Best Before: 01/14/2024-1/16/2024

Poppyseed Pasta Salad Best Before: 1/6/2024

Amish Wedding Rotini Garden Medley Best Before: 01/14/2024

Amish Wedding Potato Salad Best Before: 1/24/2024

Amish Wedding Macaroni Salad Best Before: 1/19/2024

Amish Wedding Diced Cucumber Salad Best Before: 01/23/2024

Amish Macaroni Salad (Dutch Valley) Best Before: 1/19/2024

Amish Potato Salad (Dutch Valley) Best Before: 1/19/2024

If you purchased any of these Herold’s Potato Salad, Salsa, or Macaroni Salad products, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Then clean your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these items.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.