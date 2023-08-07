Restaurant Quality At Home Crazy Cuisine Potstickers Recalled

by

Restaurant Quality At Home Crazy Cuisine Chicken Potstickers are being recalled because they may contain milk and eggs, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, and anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Day-Lee Foods Inc. of Santa Fe Springs, California.

The product is labeled as chicken potstickers but the package may contain mandarin orange chicken, which is made with milk and eggs. This frozen ready to eat chicken product was produced on December 14, 2022.

The recalled product is 20 ounce boxes containing Restaurant Quality at Home Crazy Cuisine Chicken Potstickers Asian Style Gyoza Dumplings with Dipping Sauce. The use by date on this item is 12/14/2024. This product has the establishment number P-17309 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The potstickers were shipped to retail locations in California.

The recall was triggered when the company received a consumer complaint that they bought a box of chicken potstickers but found that the package actually contained Mandarin Orange Chicken. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ home freezers.

Please check your freezer to see if you purcahed this product. If you did, and you cannot consume milk and/or egg, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.