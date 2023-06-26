Santo’s Deviled Crabs Recalled For Milk and Sesame

by

Santo’s Deviled Crabs are being recalled because they contain milk and sesame seeds, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is lactose intolerant, or who is allergic to or sensitive to milk and/or sesame, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Santo’s Frozen Foods, Inc.

The recalled product is Santo’s Deviled Crabs that are packaged in plain brown cardboard card boxes with two white labels. The boxes contain 100, 36, or 24 count boxes of the crabs. The lot number is six digits and starts with “23” and ends with “03,” or “04,”, or “05.” The lot number is printed on a white label on the long side of the box. The crabs were distributed and were available for consumers to purchase from March 2023 through June 2023.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the labels did not declared milk or sesame seeds as allergens. No pictures of this product were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat milk or sesame, do not eat the crabs. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.