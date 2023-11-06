Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Recalled For High Levels of Lead

by

Schnucks Applesauce Pouch is being recalled for high levels of lead. This recall was issued after the FDA started investigating children with acute lead poisoning after they consumed another brand of this type of product. The recalling firm is Schnucks Markets Inc.

The company’s supplier, Purcell International, notified the company about elevated levels of lead that were found in the cinnamon raw material used by Austrofood SAS, the manufacturer of the applesauce cinnamon pouches.

Lead is toxic to humans and can cause serious health problems, especially in children. Most children do not exhibit symptoms of this toxicity, but some can experience headache, abdominal pain or colic, vomiting, and anemia. If your child consumed this product, talk to your doctor about getting them tested for lead.

The recalled products include Schnucks Applesauce Cinnamon Pouches sold in 12 packs with UPC number 4131801152 printed on the label. Also recalled is Schnucks Cinnamon Applesauce Pouch in 4 pack containers, with UPC number 4131801155. Finally, Schnucks Applesauce Pouch Variety, sold in packs of 20, is included in this recall. The UPC number for that product is 4131801157.

If you bought any of these products, do not give them to your children. You can take them back to Schnucks or Eatwell Market where you purchased them for a full refund.