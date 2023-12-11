Shakespeare’s Frozen Pizza Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Shakespeare’s frozen pizza in four varieties is being recalled because it contains wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Shakespeare’s Pizza of Columbia, Missouri.

The pizzas are sold in grocery stores throughout Missouri, and in a small number of stores in the Kansas City, Kansas area. All best if used by dates and lot numbers of these items are included in this recall.

The recalled products are all Shakespeare’s brand. The pizzas include Extra Cheese in 12 inch size, with UPC number 686 148 007 370; Vegetarian, also in 12 inch size, with UPC number 686 148 007 394; Four Cheese in 12 inch size with UPC number 686 148 000 050; and Spinach Artichoke variety in 12 inch size, with UPC number 686 148 000 043.

A routine inspection by a government agency found that the label did not declare wheat, even though it is used in the pizzas. You can see pictures of the recalled product’s labels at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these Shakespeare’s frozen pizza products and cannot consume wheat for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw the pizzas away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.