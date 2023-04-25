Sheikh Halal Meat and Poultry Sausage Recalled

by

Sheikh Halal Meat and Poultry Sausage products are being recalled because they are mislabeled and could be subject to temperature abuse. There is no handling statement on the products that should state they need to be kept refrigerated, so bacterial growth could occur. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Alef Sausage of Mundelein, Illinois.

The ready to eat meat and poultry sausage products were produced and sold on various dates ranging from 2018 to April 2023. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site. The recalled products include:

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of “Sheikh BEEF SALAMI ZABIHA HALAL.”

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of “Sheikh TASHENTSKAYA SALAMI ZABIHA HALAL.”

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of “Sheikh BEEF CERVELAT ZABIHA HALAL.”

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of “Sheikh Musulmanskaya Lamb Premium ZABIHA HALAL.”

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of “Sheikh MUSUL’MANSKAYA SALAMI ZABIHA HALAL.”

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of “Sheikh MUSUL’MANSKAYA PREMIUM SALAMI ZABIHA HALAL.”

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of “Sheikh BEEF BOLOGNA ZABIHA HALAL.”

Vacuum-packed packages containing 1 piece of “Sheikh Musulmanskaya Chicken Premium ZABIHA HALAL.”

These items all have the establishment number “EST. 21174” or “EST. P-21174” that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in New York and also to distributors in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets notified FSIS that inspectors observed that the meat salami product was stored at non-refrigerated temperatures at a retail store in Brooklyn, New York. This product is not shelf stable. FSIS investigators then found more varieties of Sheikh Halal Meat and Poultry products that did not have a handling statement.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first. Some bacteria can produce toxins as they grow that are not destroyed by heat and can make you sick. Throw the products away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.