Sheila G’s Gluten Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle Recalled

Sheila G’s Gluten Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle is being recalled because it may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required. Anyone who has celiac disease, as well as anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to wheat, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, not on the regular recall page, so there is no mention of any possible allergic reactions or illnesses. The recalling firm is Kar Nut Products Company of Madison Heights, Michigan.

The recalled product is Sheila G’s Gluten Free Reese’s Pieces Brownie Brittle that is packaged in a 4 ounce bag. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 711747 011562. The code information for this item is SG 1054 with the expiration date 15/NOV/2023 1S, and SG 1054 with the expiration date 15/NOV/2023 2S. About 3,944 cases of this product are included in this recall.

The brownie brittle was sold nationwide through distributors in Illinois. If you bought this item and cannot eat wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure garbage can, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.