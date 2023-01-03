Shirakiku Fish Sausage Recalled For Undeclared Beef Collagen

by

Shirakiku Fish Sausage is being recalled for undeclared beef. The product was made with beef collagen in the form of bovine dermis casing. Anyone who is allergic to beef could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement page, so has no information about any possible allergic reactions. The recalling firm is Wismettac Asian Foods of Santa Fe Springs, California.

This sausage was distributed to the following states: California, Arizona, Florida, FA, Illinois, Indiana, KA, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, TU, Washington, and Wisconsin. The recall notice states there was no foreign distribution but some of those postal codes do not match any states.

The recalled products include Premium quality Shirakiku Fish Sausage Original that is packaged in a net weight 9.8 ounce package. The UPC number on the product label is 074410366414. All lots of this product are included in this recall. There were 200 cases, or 4,780 individual units, of this product distributed.

Also recalled is Premium Quality Shirakiku Fish Sausage Jalapeño that is also packaged in 9.8 ounce containers. The UPC number for this product is 074410366421. All lots of this product are included in this recall. There were 163 cases, or 3898 individual units, of this product distributed.

If you purchased either of these products and cannot eat beef for whatever reason, don’t eat it. You can throw the sausages away in a secure trash can, or you can tak them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.