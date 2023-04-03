SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars Recalled

by

SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars are being recalled because they may contain cashews, or tree nuts, that are not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One reaction has been reported to the company, and this complaint triggered the recall. The recalling firm is Wellness Natural USA Inc. of Wilmington, Delaware.

The recalled product is SimplyProtein Peanut Butter Chocolate Crispy Bars that were sold in limited Costco stores in these states: Arkansas, California, Kansas, Maryland, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia, and in Washington D.C. The item is packaged in a 15 count variety pack which includes five of the recalled bars. The best before date on the label is 05 Jan 2024 and the lot number printed on the bar wrapper is TN3005A. The UPC number for this product is 6 86207 80906 8.

The recall does not apply to any other lot numbers, best before dates, or varieties of SimplyProtein products, including the other two flavors that are includedin the variety pack. The cause of the contamination of trace levels of cashew is being investigated.

If you purchased this product with those specific numbers, and you are allergic to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the bar away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.