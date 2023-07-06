Spring Valley Potato Blintzes Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Spring Valley Potato Blintzes are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is MilMar Food Group LLC of Goshen, New York.

The recalled product is Spring Valley Potato Blintzes that are packaged in 13 ounce cartons. Each carton contains six individual blintzes. The lot number for this product, that is stamped on the top of the carton, is 1513MMR7831RE, and the UPC number that is printed on the back of the product carton is 813801 00321. About 1200 units of this item are included in this recall.

The blintzes were shipped to distributors and retailers in the states of New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida between the dates of June 1 and July 5, 2023. A consumer complaint triggered the recall, and the company discovered that the product containing milk was potentially packed into packaging that did not reveal its presence.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the blintzes away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.