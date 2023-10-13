Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar Recalled For Sesame

by

Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter bars are being recalled because they contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, taught is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sesame could have a serious reaction if the eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Betty Lou’s Inc. of McMinnville, Oregon.

The recalled product was shipped to retail stores, distribution companies, or directly to consumers through the Betty Lou’s website in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The recalled product is Stabilyze Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter bars that is packaged individually in a 1.76 ounce (50 gram) plastic wrapper. The best by date on the product label is 05SAPR24 0053. The product may also be packaged in a 12 count display box with the UPC number 0 16073 00223 0. No other products or lots are affected by this recall.

The recall was triggered when the company conducted an internal review and found that a natural peanut flavoring containing sesame oil was used to make the product, but sesame was not listed on the product label.

If you bought this product and are allergic to sesame, don’t eat it. You can throw the bar away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.