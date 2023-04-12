Temper Chocolate & Pastry Orange Dark Chocolate Recalled

by

Temper Chocolate & Pastry Orange Dark Chocolate is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. This means that anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to milk could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice does not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company. The recalling firm is Temper Pastry Ltd.

This recall product is Temper Chocolate & Pastry Orange Dark Chocolate that is sold in packages that weigh 65 grams each. The UPC number that is printed on the item label is 7 35201 67648 7. And the code on the product is “ENJOY BEFORE 1213 23.” This candy was sold in British Columbia at the retail level. No picture of the recalled product was available in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the candy away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with little or no notice. Most people, however, outgrow lactose intolerance. Symptoms of a milk allergy can include itching or tingling around the mouth, hives, wheezing, coughing or shortness of breath, and swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat.