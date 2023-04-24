Terry Naturally BioActive Vitamin B Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Terry Naturally BioActive Vitamin B and EuroMedica Active B Complex are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not printed on the label. Anyone who is lactose intolerant, sensitive to milk, or allergic to milk could have a serious reaction if they consume either of these dietary supplements. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is EuroPharma Inc. of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The recalled products include Terry Naturally Bioactive Vitamin B that is packaged in a 60 count bottle. The UPC number on that product label is 3 67703 18006 5. The lot number and best by date pairs for this product are:

Lot #: 1220022 and Best By Date: October 2022

Lot #: 0921231 and Best By Date: July 2023

Lot #: 0222192 and Best By Date: January 2024

Lot #: 0223570 and Best By Date: December 2024

Also recalled is EuroMedica Active B Complex that is also packaged in a 60 count bottle. The UPC number for that product is 3 67703 68006 0. And the lot number and best by date pairs for this item are:

Lot #: 1220019 and Best By Date: November 2022

Lot #: 0921232 and Best By Date: July 2023

Lot #: 0222190 and Best By Date: January 2024

The recall was triggered when the company found that an ingredient used as an excipient had an undeclared milk allergen. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought either of these products and cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not consume them. You can throw the supplements away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.