Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales Recalled For Undeclared Milk

Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Texas Tamale of Houston, Texas.

One lot of this product is included in this recall. The problem is that Hatch Green Chile and Cheese Tamales were mistakenly packaged in Black Bean Tamale bags.

The recalled product is Texas Tamale Black Bean Tamales that are packaged in an 18 ounce cloth bag. Each tamale is individually vacuum sealed inside the bag. There are 1,632 units of lot number 17023 that are included in this recall. The tamales were sold in Trader Joe’s stores only in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Any recalled product will be filled with white cheese and hatch green chiles instead of black beans.

The recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. A temporary lapse in the company’s packaging process caused the problem.

If you bought this item and you cannot eat milk for whatever reason, do not eat them. You can throw the tamales away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.