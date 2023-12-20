TGI Fridays Chicken Bites Honey BBQ Recalled For Plastic

by

TGI Fridays Chicken Bites Honey BBQ is being recalled because it may contain foreign material in the form of pieces of hard, clear plastic. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. of Van Buren, Arkansas.

About 26,550 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The boneless chicken bites were produced on October 3, 2023. This product is sold frozen.

The recalled item is 15 ounce cartons containing TGI FRIDAYS Boneless Chicken Bites Honey BBQ Chicken. The lot code is KL3K03. The best by date is 12/26/2024. Both of those numbers are stamped on the side of the carton.

The product has the establishment number P-20287 that is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The recall was triggered because of consumer complaints. Some people reported that clear, hard plastic was found under the breading of the boneless chicken bites.

FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ freezers. The government is conducting recall effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying customers about this recall. And the USDA is taking steps to make sure that this product is no longer available to customers.

Please check your freezer to see if you have this TFI Fridays Chicken Bites product. If you do, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash with after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.