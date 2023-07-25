The Village Kitchen Chicken Curry Recalled For Mustard

by

The Village Kitchen Chicken Curry is being recalled in Canada for mustard, where that ingredient is considered an allergen, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to mustard could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reported illnesses or allergic reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is The Village Kitchen.

These mustard containing products were distributed in Ontario at the retail level. They include The Village Kitchen Chicken Curry that is packaged in 370 gram containers. The UPC number for that item is 6 90523 11101 9. All codes where mustard is not declared on the label are included in this recall. The same product, packaged in an 800 gram container, is also recalled. The UPC number stamped on the label for that item is 6 90523 11102 6. And all codes where mustard is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

This recall was triggered by inspection activities. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If that happens, the recalls will be posted on the web site.

If you bought this product in either size, and are allergic to mustard, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.