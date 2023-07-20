Tim Heung Yuen Black Melon Seed Recalled For Soy and Wheat

by

Tim Heung Yuen black melon seed is being recalled because it may contain soy and wheat, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Richin Trading Inc. of Alhambra, California.

The recalled item is Tim Heung Yuen black melon seed that is packaged in six ounce and 12 ounce plastic bags. The UPC numbers for this product are 715685190013 and 715685190020.

The company initiated this recall when they discovered that the soy and wheat containing product was distributed in packaging that did not state the presence of those allergens in the product.

If you bought this product and cannot consume soy or wheat for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Allergies can begin at any time during the lifespan with little or no warning. Symptoms of a soy allergy include hives, itching, eczema, swelling of the lips, face, tongue, or throat, dizziness or lightheadedness, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Symptoms of celiac disease include bloating, chronic diarrhea, constipation, gas, and pain in the abdomen.