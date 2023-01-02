Tohato Nagewa Snack Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Tohato Nagewa Snack is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, has a severe sensitivity to that ingredient, or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, California.

The recalled product contains an undeclared milk derivative ingredient. The recalled item is Tohato Nagewa Snack that is packaged in a red bag with an image of the crispy potato ring bites on the front. The product is packaged in 27 gram and 73 gram containers. The SKU numbers for the item are 4901940112036 and 4901940112005.

The snacks were sold ini Daiso stores in these states: California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. Sale of this product has been suspended.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the snacks were sold in packaging that did not correctly warn for the presence of a milk allergen. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.