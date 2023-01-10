Tohato Potato Ring Snack Recalled in Canada for Undeclared Milk

by

Tohato Potato Ring Snack is being recalled in Canada because the product may contain milk, a major food allergen, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk protein or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no reported illnesses or allergic reactions associated with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Daiso Canada Co. Ltd.

The recalled product was sold in British Columbia. It is Tohato Potato Ring Salty Flavor Snack that is packaged in 73 gram containers. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 4901940112005. All codes where milk is not declared on the label are included in this recall. Also recalled is Tahota Potato Ring Salty Taste Snack that is packaged in 27 gram x 2 containers. The UPC number for that product is 4901940112036. Again, all codes where milk is not declared on the label are recalled.

Check your home to see if you have these recalled items. If you do, and you cannot eat milk for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.