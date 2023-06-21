TorTrix Con Chicharron Recalled Again For Ineligibility

by

TorTrix Con Chicharron is being recalled again because it was imported from Guatemala, a country that is not eligible to export meat products into the United States. This product, imported by another company, was recalled on June 5, 2023 for the same reason. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Distribuidora El Paisano Import, LLC, a distributor and the importer of record that is located in Providence, Rhode Island.

There are about 1,715 pounds of these ready to eat pork rind products included in this recall. All product dates of this product are subjected to this recall. The recalled item is 5.3 ounce foil pouch packages containing “TorTrix Con Chicharron.”

This product does not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. The pork rinds were shipped to retail locations in these states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

The recall was triggered when an inspector found the pork rind product from Guatemala during routine FSIS surveillance activity at a retail store. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ pantries. And the government is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the product is no longer available, and that the company is notifying its customers about this recall.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.