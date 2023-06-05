TorTrix Con Chicharrón Pork Rinds Recalled For Ineligibility

by

TorTrix Con Chicharrón Pork Rinds are being recalled for ineligibility, because they were imported from Guatemala, a country that is ineligible to export meat products to the United States. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm, and importer of record, is DEKA Trading Corp. of Miami, Florida.

About 13,771 pounds of these ready-to-eat pork rinds are included in this recall. The recalled product is 5.3 ounce (150 grams) foil pouches containing “TorTrix Con Chicharrón.” This item does not have the USDA mark of inspection and it does not have an establishment number.

The pork rinds were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in these states: Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ home pantries.

Please check your pantry carefully to see if you have this item. If you did buy it, do not eat it and do not give it to others or sell it. You can throw the item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.