Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dip is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by law. Anyone who is lactose intolerant, as well as anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to milk, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Frito-Lay.

The recalled product is Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips that is packaged in 15 ounce glass jars. The UPC number that is printed on the product label ends in 0559. The best before date, located on the upper rim of the jar, is 2 NOV 23 or 3 NOV 23. This product was sold nationwide through retail stores, and was also available online. Consumers may have been able to buy this product as early as April 5, 2023.

The problem is that the label on the front of the jar is correct, but the back label has another product’s nutrition information and declarations. So milk is not listed as an ingredient or as an allergen.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume milk for whatever reason, do not eat it. You can throw the dip away in a sealed package inside a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.