Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto is being voluntarily recalled because it may contain milk and walnuts, or tree nuts, two of the major food allergens, that are not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts or milk, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The recalled product is Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto with SKU number 15759. It is sold in a 7 ounce tub with a green label. The product has the UPC number 0015 7353 stamped on the side label. The use by date for this pesto is 05/27/2023 and it has a tie stamp between 06:28 to 07:07 printed on the bottom of the tub.

The pesto was sold in Trader Joe’s stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. It was available for purchase between April 28, 2023 and April 30, 2023.

The recall was triggered when a retail store employee found that the Genova Pesto was mistakenly packaged into tubes marked “Hummus Dip.” These tubs do not contain an allergen declaration of milk and walnuts which are both used to make the pesto.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk and/or walnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the pesto away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.