Tried and True Granola Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Tried and True Granola Naturally Sweetened is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk or sensitive to it, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There is no word on any possible reactions, since the recall notice was not posted on the FDA’s recall page, but on their Enforcement page. The recalling firm is Bakery Barn of Warsaw, Ohio.

The recalled product is Tried and True Granola Co. Naturally Sweetened Granola. It is packaged in 14 ounce plastic containers and is also packaged in 20 pound bulk plastic bags. The granola was sold in Ohio and Pennsylvania, where the consignees are distributors. About 690 total units are included in this recall; 278 20 pound bags, and 412 14 ounce plastic containers.

The coede information on this product is: Lot codes are 1392, 1370, 1425, 1471, 1350, 1509, 1449, 1336, 1302, 1309, 1258, 1412, 1380, 1509, 1392, 12771, 1487, 1250, 1471, 1324, and 1402. And the expiration dates that are printed on the product labels are: 03/09/23, 03/16/23, 04/06/23, 04/20/23, 04/27/23, 05/11/23, 05/18/23, 06/01/23, 06/15/23,06/22/23, 06/29/23, 07/06/23, 07/13/23, 07/27/23, 08/17/23, 09/14/23, 10/05/23, and 10/26/23.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the granola away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.