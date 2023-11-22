Urgent Recall of HyVee Turkey Gravy For Undeclared Soy

by

The FDA has issued an urgent recall of HyVee Turkey Gravy because the jar actually contains beef gravy, and could contain a soy allergen that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Seneca Foods Corporation.

The recalled item is HyVee Turkey Gravy that is packaged in 12 ounce glass jars. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 75450-03608. And the individual lot code stamped on the jar lid is A3CG162M A3CG192M. The recall is for this size, UPC number, and lot code only. From the picture provided, the gravy does look darker, like beef gravy, and not turkey gravy.

Seneca is retrieving the improperly labeled gravy from its system. The recall is only for Hy-Vee Turkey Gravy product sold by Hy-Vee. No other retailers are affected.

If you purchased this product with these specific UPC and lot numbers, and you, or anyone you may serve it to, is allergic to soy, do not eat it or serve it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.