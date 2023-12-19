Valley View Candies Fudge Recalled For Undeclared Egg

by

Valley View Candies Fudge in four flavors is being recalled because it may contain egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Valley View Candies of Edgewood, Iowa.

All of the company’s fudge products are included in this recall. They are Peanut Butter Fudge, Maple Nut Fudge, Chocolate Fudge, and Chocolate Walnut Fudge. They are packed in 8 ounce clear plastic clam shell containers.

The fudge was sold in these counties in Iowa: Buchanan, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Johnson, Jones, and Linn. It was sold through these stores: Hy-Vee, Dollar Fresh, Otter Creek Store, Edgewood Locker, Benders, By The Spoonful, Country View Dairy, and Unionland Feeds.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the fudge products that were made with egg were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that ingredient. You can see pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

If you bought these fudge products and are allergic to egg, do not eat them. You can throw the candy away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.